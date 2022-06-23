BlackMagic Design Releases New Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia—Blackmagic Design today introduced it next-generation of Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 with adjustable touchscreen, a larger battery and optional electronic viewfinder.

The new model, which replaces the existing 6K model, offers the same generation 5 color science as the high-end URSA Mini Pro 12K and delivers image quality enhancements, such as accurate skin tone and faithful color production in each shot, the company said.

The camera offers support for a new dynamic 12-bit gamma curve to enable capture of more color data in highlights and shadows. The color science behind the new camera also handles some of the complex Blackmagic RAW image processing, so color and dynamic range data from the sensor is preserved via metadata, which customers can use in post-production, it said.

Key features include:

Carbon fiber polycarbonate composite design

6144 x 3456 sensor with 13 stops and dual native ISO up to 25,600

Compatible with a wide range of popular EF lenses

Up to 25,600 ISO

Adjustable LCD screen

Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production

Priced at $1,995, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is immediately available from the company’s resellers around the world.

The company released a YouTube video (opens in new tab) of Grant Perry, Blackmagic Design founder and CEO, discussing the camera and accessories, including the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF (electronic viewfinder) and Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Pro Grip.

Blackmagic Design also released its 7.9 camera software update for Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera models, including the 4K, 6K and 6K Pro. The new release offers an updated user interface, support for focus assist intensity adjustments via sliders, custom pre-set and LUT retention after software updates and improved lens and auto-focus performance, it said.