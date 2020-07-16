Blackmagic Launches URSA Mini Pro 12K Camera

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has upped its resolution game, announcing the debut of a new URSA Mini Pro camera that can shoot up to 12K resolution.

Unveiled during a livestream event with Blackmagic CEO and founder Grant Petty, the Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K features a new sensor with native 12,288x6,480 resolution, which equates to 80 megapixels per frame. The Super 35 sensor has 14 stops of dynamic range and a native ISO of 800. With the camera, users can shoot natively in 4K, 6K, 8K and 12K.

The third generation of Blackmagic’s URSA model, the new camera supports Blackmagic Generation 5 Color Science and higher Blackmagic RAW performance. The URSA Mini Pro 12K sensor and Blackmagic RAW were designed together to make 12 bit RAW workflows in 12K. Blackmagic RAW also makes it easier for users to edit the camera’s footage as either HD or UHD files.

Additional features of the URSA Mini Pro 12K include interchangeable lens mount, with PL, EF and F mounts included; the ability to shoot up to 60 fps in 12K, 110 fps at 8K and 220 fps at 4K; dual card CFast recording at up to 900MB/s; SuperSpeed USB-C for recording to external disks; DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production; and compatibility with Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder.

“With Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K we have advanced imaging technology into a new generation where new styles of shooting will be possible,” said Petty.

Blackmagic plans to release the URSA Mini Pro 12K in July for $9,995.

The livestream also offered looks at additional new products from Blackmagic, like the Blackmagic Video Assist 3G, UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G.

The Blackmagic Video Assist 3G is a video monitor and recording system that now features built-in scopes, upgraded batteries, 3G-SDI and HDMI for all SD and HD formats. The design offers fast to use touchscreen controls; customizable LCD features; SD/USH-II card support; a large LCD screen with digital film style focus assist tools; standard open film formats; ability to apply 3D LUTs for monitoring and recording; multichannel digital and analog audio; can be localized for 11 international languages; and works with NLE software, like DaVinci Resolve. The Blackmagic Video Assist 3G is available now for $495.

The UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G are Blackmagic’s new, separate capture and playback systems with 3G-SDI and HDMI connections, plus high-speed Thunderbolt 3 technology. Blackmagic designed the products to be portable, pocket-sized and operable from a computer’s battery or power source. The models also support all common SD/HD video formats up to 1080p60; offer uncompressed and compressed 10-bit 4:2:2 YUV or RGB quality; support DaVinci Resolve and other video software; and can download Developer SDK for free. Both models are now available at a price of $115.