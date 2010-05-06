More than 200 companies exhibit for first time during 2010 NAB Show

The 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas last month showed signs of a tentative rebound from the prior year.

One sign of improvement was an uptick in registered attendance over 2009 levels to 88,044 — up about 5500. Another was more than 200 new exhibitors at the 2010 event.

Overall, some 1500 companies exhibited at the 2010 NAB Show. New exhibitors accounted for roughly 13 percent of all companies exhibiting at the show, which is a hopeful sign for the industry at large as well as show organizers.

"With the rapid innovation of technology and the organic nature of the NAB Show, which is always evolving to reflect the ever-changing and dynamic multimedia landscape, more and more new and existing companies are emerging onto the scene," said Chris Brown, NAB executive VP of conventions and business operations.

The NAB Show exhibit hall also featured several new attractions, including specialized exhibit areas and technology pavilions. One new pavilion, Destination Broadband, attracted nearly 60 companies.