More Than 100 LiveU Units Queued Up for Daily Olympics Coverage

HACKENSACK, N.J.: LiveU says more than of its backpacks units are being used to for live video coverage of the 2012 London Olympic Games. NBC, Globosat, Terra, TV Record, Televisa, Uno TV and BBC News will employ the technology. LiveU’s LU70 backpack employs bonded 3G/4G LTE with proprietary RF technology to transmit 1080 HD video with sub-second latency.



LiveU, along with its exclusive U.K. partner Garland Partners Ltd., has further enhanced its technology for the Olympics using QoS SIM cards. In addition, LiveU is using dedicated network resources, supplied by Broadnet Communications.



LiveU uplink technology was deployed for the first time at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where NBC Universal used LiveU live mobile units to broadcast live from the event. Since then, LiveU packs have been deployed for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals.