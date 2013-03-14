Monitors at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS -- The competition to establish AMOLED as the display technology for the next generation of critical broadcast evaluation monitors has been tempered by improvements in LED/LCD displays that are starting to exceed human visual acuity. But at the NAB Show we can also expect to see hordes of mammoth video displays that are starting to exceed human visual appreciation.

Boland LED monitors Boland will bring their next generation LED broadcast monitors, ranging from 9- to 72-inches and offering color accuracy that’s pre-calibrated at the factory to SMPTE specs. Their newest model, the SE9, features 3G SDI, HDMI, DVI, and analog inputs, waveform monitor and vectorscope capabilities, an audio de-embedder with meters, and peaking assist.

Flanders Scientific will show an entirely revamped monitor product line that features performance and capability improvements including advanced custom LUT import capabilities.

Ikegami’s HLM-5003WR triple-screen monitor Ikegami will bring an advanced range of HD flat panel LCD monitors, including the 50 Series “high-class” displays and 04 Series of economically priced displays. These will be joined by the HLM-7002WR dual 7-inch and HLM-5003WR triple 5-inch monitors.

Marshall Electronics will debut its V-R902-DLW Dual 9-inch (1280x768) display monitor the latest addition in its line of IMD (In-Monitor Display) Monitors. The V-R902-DLW monitor includes Dual Link with Waveform & Vectorscope, incorporates a 10-bit “no compromise” video path and is equipped with 3G capability.

Plura will highlight their SFP-232-3G 32-inch 1920 x1080 precision broadcast LCD series. The SFP-3G units adapt to various Plura SFP modules to fit any broadcast requirement. Units support up to 3 Gbps, 1080/60P video, along with all other digital and analog inputs and formats. The SFP- 3G series can convert a SD/HD/3G input to an HDMI output.

SmallHD will introduce their new DP7-Pro Series of on-camera monitors, featuring three display choices: OLED, high brightness and IPS LCDs.

Sony will show a full line of professional display technology, including the PVM and LMD display models that offer a range of new enhancements. Sony will also showcase its OLED professional master monitoring technology, with models designed for used in editing, dallies review, graphics generation, and special effects. There’s also a series designed for technical image evaluation, along with models intended for cinematic production which offer a wider gamut display and incorporate the Digital Cinema Initiative recommendations for imaging.

TVLogic will preview a daylight-readable 1000 cd/m² max brightness version of their 1024 x 600 resolution 7-inch viewfinder/field monitor. The model features a lightweight, yet durable magnesium alloy casing, two 3G/HD-SDI auto-sensing inputs, HDMI IN/OUT, HDMI to HD-SDI conversion, waveform monitor/vectorscope capability, H/V flip, and focus assist.

Wohler’s DVM-5210 dual video monitor Wohler will showcase three new additions to its DVM family of video monitors: the new DVM-5210, a 5RU system with two 10-inch screens; DVM-4290, a 4RU unit with twin 9-inch screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3RU system with two 7-inch screens.

The new VZ-470PM-3G 47-inch reference display monitor from ViewZ USA features 3G HD-SDI, 1920 X 1080 resolution and a 2K input capability. The VZ- 470PM offers waveform monitoring and vectorscope capabilities, 16-channel audio monitoring, importing/exporting of EIA/608/CEA708 3D LUT, and includes internal calibration.