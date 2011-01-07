MobiTV rolls out iPad and iPhone App



EMERYVILLE, CALIF.: MobiTV has officially launched its MobiNOW iPad application, the mobile TV concern’s first tablet computer application. MobiNOW provides access to live TV content from Fox News, PBS, Discovery, A&E, History Channel and others, plus “hundreds” of video-on-demand shows, the company said. More Live and VOD content will be continually added to the application.



An introductory version of MobiNOW is available for free and includes “breaking news clips from Associated Press, Fox News, Fox Business and The Weather Channel, plus classic cartoons, entertainment news and more,” Mobi’s flackage states. The full version is available at a monthly subscription of $8.99 and adds the aforementioned channels, including the major Discovery cable nets and Lifetime.



