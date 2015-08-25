MobiTV Partners With AI Company Vidora

SAN FRANCISCO—Live and on-demand multi-screen TV provider MobiTV and Artificial Intelligence company Vidora have announced a new partnership. The goal of this partnership is to provide customers with next generation video experiences.

Using A.I. algorithms that track behavioral, content and user data, MobiTV and Vidora seek to offer more personalized viewing experiences. Behavioral data like clicks, duration of plays, taps, scrolls and previously viewed events in are used in conjunction with content metadata to build user profiles. Each profile is able to adapt in real-time.

Over the next few months, MobiTV and Vidora plan to expand their partnership to offer more personalization technology to keep users engaged and coming back.

“Our next generation over-the-top video service is focused on presenting the right content at the right time,” said Fidel Zawde, vice president of product, MobiTV. “By the end of the year we expect more than 75,000 on-demand and linear TV programs to be discoverable within our service, so personalization is critical.”