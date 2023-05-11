Mobile TV Group Upgrades 15 Mobile Units
The state-of-the-art 1080p technology will provide enhanced broadcast quality to MTVG customers
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—The live broadcast technology services company Mobile TV Group (MTVG) has announced significant technology and equipment upgrades for 15 Flex Series mobile units.
The improvements include hardware and software upgrades to make them 1080p, a move that will significantly improve in-person and Cloud Control hybrid cloud productions and enhance the viewing experience, the company said.
MTVG reported that the opportunity to provide broadcast technology for Major League Soccer (MLS) games during the 2023 season and beyond was one of the catalysts for this investment. The upgrades will benefit multiple teams and leagues, as MTVG produces over half of all MLB, NHL, and NBA games every season.
Flex Series mobile units were designed to be upgradable and keep up with the rate of technology evolution.
“At MTVG we are committed to providing our customers with the technology they need to bring viewers at home the highest quality viewing experience possible,” said Nick Garvin, chief operating officer at MTVG. “MTVG prioritizes the broadcasting experience for our customers and the sports ecosystem. We are proud to be leaders in our industry in giving our customers the ability to make their viewers feel closer to the game than ever.”
In addition to the Flex Series, MTVG offers the Edge Series, a hypermobile edge computing solution for small to midsize live productions — a solution that reduces the on-site footprint of a production crew.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.