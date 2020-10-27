Mobile TV Group Rolls Out New OB Truck Featuring Calrec Tech

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.—Mobile TV Group is launching its third FLEX mobile unit, which like its predecessors is fully equipped with Calrec technology for its audio setup.

The 47 FLEX unit is stocked with Calrec’s Artemis digital audio console, with audio-over-IP capabilities via Calrec’s H2-IP Gateway system. The truck also features MTVG’s Cloud Control capability.

The FLEX mobile units and dual-trailer outfits, with a 53-foot expanding trailer for Unit A and a 53-foot long Unit B. The infrastructure is based around the Grass Valley Kayenne K-Frame X IP switcher, an Evertz 384-port EXE 2.0 IP router and an Evertz Magnum control system.

MTVG has also announced that it is building the 48 FLEX OB truck, which will also feature Calrec Artemis.

The 47 FLEX OB truck is predominantly used by Marquee Sports Network, the network home of the Chicago Cubs.