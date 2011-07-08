Mobile TV Group carries Calrec consoles for live audio mixing

With one of the largest fleets of mobile production units in the country, Mobile TV Group (MTVG) has a big need for high-quality sound. They recently installed Calrec Artemis consoles with Bluefin2 high-density signal processing in their newest mobile units — 29HDX and 30HDX. The Artemis consoles will be used to cover live sports, both professional and college, in the Rocky Mountain and Pittsburgh regions.

The Artemis offers integrated Hydra 2 networking capability for maximum I/O capacity and flexibility, and 64 faders, in a compact control surface.

Built on the same architecture as the Calrec Apollo console, the smaller Artemis is powered by Calrec's proprietary Bluefin2 HDSP, which enables it to support multiple sample rates. The Hydra2 network uses high-capacity 8192 x 8192 crosspoint routers while making available multiple I/O units to provide analog, AES, MADI, SDI, and Dolby E formats. All rely on copper or fiber connectivity and can be fitted with GPIO cards.

The Artemis also features a second compressor/limiter in each channel, 70-plus minutes of assignable delay, and three independent APFL systems to enable use by more than one operator. Every function is available to the user at all times.

The Mobile TV Group provides SD and HD mobile units for more than 4000 sports and entertainment events each year.