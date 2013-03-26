Mobile Studios, NewTek Collaborate on Compact OB Video Production Vehicle

Mobile Studios’ PortaCast console



BOCA RATON, FLA. — Mobile Studios, Inc. has released a Ford Transit Connect van equipped with NewTek’s TriCaster 855 and 3Play 425 replay system.



The Transit Mobile Studio provides a mobile platform for producing high school and college sports as well as other live events.



“Our goal was to design a very economical and compact production vehicle capable of broadcasting multi-cam HD video at a very attractive price point,” says Mobile Studios President Richard Rubin.



The TriCaster and 3Play are housed in Mobile Studios’ PortaCast console; handling switching, replays, graphics, recording and streaming. "With space at a premium, we chose NewTek products because they deliver tremendous functionality and excellent production values," said Rubin.



The PortaCast console is loaded/unloaded easily using two lightweight aluminum retractable ramps, which travel with the vehicle.



Crew seating includes a bench that doubles as a case for cable reels, and the producer/director and graphics/score board operator are seated in the front, two seats equipped with a lap-top stand and auxiliary multi-view monitors. There is space in the rear for a camera-shading position, and 48 square feet is available via an optional tent that attaches to the back of the van.



Standard configuration includes Mobile Studios’ PortaCast console equipped with NewTeks' TriCaster 855 eight input HD switcher, 3Play 425 replay system, dual 24" LED monitors, 2 channel intercom, SSD recording deck, 8 channel audio mixer, speakers, external rooftop air conditioning, I/O cable port and uninterruptible battery back-up. Power for electronics and air conditioning is provided by an ultra-quiet 3,000 watt Honda 4-cycle generator or 120 VAC/60Hz 20 AMP shore power. Options include fiber connectivity for cameras and intercom, camera shading, telephone hybrids, IFB and enhanced audio mixing.