Mo-Sys To Unveil Multi-Camera Workflow For LED Virtual Studios At IBC2023

LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering will launch MultiViewXR, an unrestricted, cost-effective multi-camera workflow for LED virtual studios during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

MultiViewXR enables a traditional multi-camera workflow for virtual studios, offering unrestricted creative controls, maximum color depth and full resolution. A feature of the company’s VP Pro XR, MultiViewXR offers broadcasters and corporate content creators a way to re-composite multiple cameras automatically with support for multiple camera perspectives. The new solution is compatible with all leading broadcast and cine cameras, LED controllers and panels, the company said.

“For the first time, directors can see the correct perspective view of off-air cameras before switching within a limitless XR environment that gives creatives full artistic choice of shutter speeds and exposure,” said company CEO Michael Geissler.

MultiViewXR uses the company’s machine learning technology to generate real-time AI-assisted director previews. It supports any number of cameras per system while eliminating the need for multiple rendering nodes and integrates with existing studio infrastructure, the company said.

“MultiViewXR addresses what up until now has been a major drawback for LED virtual production,” said Stephen Gallagher, marketing director at Mo-Sys Engineering. “It enables the use of multiple cameras as you’d expect to see in any traditional broadcast and newsroom studio with real-time director previews showing the correct perspective view of off-air cameras while giving creative teams full control over shutter speed and exposure. Broadcast and corporate production teams can now utilize all the benefits of multi-camera LED virtual production without creative limitation, and they can do that within an economical package.”

See Mo-Sys Engineering at IBC2023 Stand 7.C16.