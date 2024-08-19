Mo-Sys To Feature MoViewer Multi-Camera Virtual Production Preview Solution At IBC 2024

LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering will showcase MoViewer, a cost-effective and fully autonomous system that integrates with existing studio infrastructure to transform virtual production for multi-camera projects during IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Delivering an AI-assisted, real-time, perspective accurate preview of all cameras to directors, MoViewer is compatible with all LED screen manufacturers and processors. The product brings a traditional on-set workflow into LED virtual production without technology constraints. It eliminates the need for expensive per-camera render nodes and returns full creative choice of shutter speeds and exposure, empowering teams to express their vision without restrictive technical limitations, the company said.

The company also will showcase a new, customer-led addition to its robotics lineup with a miniature remote head designed for rapid and precise operation of smaller payloads. The team will invite audience participation with MoCaptury, a suit- and marker-free motion capture technology. The system offers precise, reliable tracking and user-friendly operation in an all-inclusive package that provides high-performance hardware, intuitive software and dedicated mounting accessories, the company said.

A series of Mo-Mentum panel talks will focus on complete solutions. Guest speakers will share their experience and uncover the details behind collaborations and client success journeys, it said.

Visitors also will be able to participate in hands-on workshops showcasing Mo-Sys's latest technologies, including real-time virtual production with green screen and LED using StarTracker Max and VP Pro software in Unreal Engine.See Mo-Sys Engineering at IBC 2024 Stand 7.B45.

More information is available on the company’s website .