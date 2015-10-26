MNA Appoints Board, Adds SSL to Alliance

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Media Networking Alliance has made some new additions recently, including appointing members to its board and welcoming in Solid State Logic to the alliance.

MNA has confirmed that Rich Zwiebel, vice president of systems strategy at QSC Audio Products LLC, will serve as chairman of the board; Terry Holton, general manager for Yamaha R&D Centre, has been named vice chairman. Marty Sacks, vice president of sales, support and marketing at the Telos Alliance will be financial officer. Bill Scott, vice president of engineering and technology at Bosch Communications Systems, and Andreas Hilmer, director of marketing and communications at Lawo, have also been appointed to the board.

Pro-audio manufacturer Solid State Logic is the most recent audio company to join MNA; other members include the BBC, Digigram, Harman Professional, Lawo, Riedel Communications and Yamaha.

MNA will take part in the 139th AES Convention, which takes place from Oct. 29-Nov. 1 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. The company will be located at booth 344.