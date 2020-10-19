MLB, T-Mobile Debut 5G-Powered Cams for World Series Coverage

BELLEVUE, Wash.—The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays may be limited to the number of fans that can actually attend the games in person, but a collaboration between T-Mobile and Major League Baseball and Major League Baseball Players will use 5G technology to provide a new type of fan experience.

Using 5G-powered cameras, fans will have the ability to stream special field-level pregame coverage of batting practice on what is being called T-Mobile 5G BP. Coverage will include 5G BatterCams, first-person point of view cameras mounted on the caps of players and coaches offering real-time coverage, and 360-degree 5G field cameras.

“Through the power of T-Mobile’s 5G service, we are excited to offer fans a bird’s-eye view of what batting practice looks like from the perspective of a Major League baseball player,” said Evan Kaplan, managing director, MLB Players Inc.

The special pre-game live stream will be available before Game One of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 20, on the MLB app, MLB.TV, MLB.com, Twitch, @MLB on Twitter, MLB’s official page on Facebook and the MLB VR app on Oculus, as well as T-Mobile’s Beyond the Passes page. The broadcast will feature MLB Network’s Lauren Gardner and analyst Sean Casey.

“A broadcast like this has never been done before, and it offers a glimpse at how wireless connectivity is set to transform the way we watch and interact with live sporting events and more,” said Neville Ray, president of Technology at T-Mobile.

This is another example of new ways fans can access broadcast content during these MLB playoffs. Fox previously debuted customizable broadcasts for Android users during the NLCS, which will continue during the World Series.