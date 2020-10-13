Fox Sports, Samsung Enable NLCS Custom Broadcasts via 5G

LOS ANGELES—Some fans watching the National League Championship Series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will have the opportunity to customize their viewing experience thanks to a partnership between Fox Sports and Samsung utilizing 5G technology.

The Fox Sports 5G View Powered by Samsung is a bonus app experience that is available exclusively for 5G-enabled Android smartphone users. Through the app, users have the ability to zoom in/out during live games; they have five unique camera angles from around the diamond; highlights are updated throughout the game for fans to access; and fans can rewind up to three minutes prior during live games.

To help feed this custom experience, Fox Sports has added 90 proprietary cameras to its traditional broadcast setup at Globe Life Park in Arlington, where the NLCS is being played—it will also be home to the World Series.

“After recently reimagining the Fox Sports app, we’re thrilled to work with Samsung to add this exclusive 5G smartphone experience for the NLCS and World Series,” said David Katz, executive vice president and head of Digital at Fox Sports. “During these unique times for fans, we have an immense opportunity to get them closer to the action with impactful, creative solutions during some of our biggest moments. This collaboration combines the best of Fox Sports production and mobile user innovation for the fan of the present and future.”

The Fox Sports 5G View Powered by Samsung streaming experience can be connected to the TV using Samsung Smart View.