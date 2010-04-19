Miranda’s Kaleido-Solo offers dialnorm monitoring for 3Gb/s HD/SD infrastructures

At NAB Miranda Technologies introduced its new Kaleido-Solo for monitoring of 1080p, HD and SD programs and their associated loudness and dialnorm levels. The compact device can be attached directly on the back of any LCD screen and allows broadcasters to monitor loudness while watching their programs via a heads-up display.

Kaleido-Solo converts 3Gb/s, HD and SD-SDI, with embedded audio, to DVI and HDMI for display on an LCD screen. In addition to providing the high-quality scaling necessary for display in professional applications, Kaleido-Solo provides continuous measurement of loudness, and overlays a histogram of the loudness and dialnorm on top of the program video. The histogram conveys the progression of loudness and dialnorm over a user-defined period of time.

The Kaleido-Solo also provides overlays of key audio and video parameters, including aspect ratio markers, AFD codes, time code and peak meters, automatic video input format detection, and supports a wide range of video resolutions, including 525i, 625i, 720p, 1080i and 1080p. To ensure the correct aspect ratio for video monitoring, it fully supports AFD, WSS, and VLI metadata.

To simplify embedded audio monitoring, Kaleido-Solo provides two RCA audio connectors to output a digital 5.1 stream as SPIDF, a 5.1 downmix, or any two user-selected channels.