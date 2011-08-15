Miranda to launch new quad-split multiviewer

Miranda Technologies will launch a standalone Kaleido-XQUAD quad-split multiviewer for truck and studio monitoring at IBC in September.

The Kaleido-XQUAD is an ultra-compact silent processor that is ready to go straight out of the box, without the hassle of assembling modules or configuring options, the company said. Large monitor walls can be achieved using multiple individual quads with inexpensive displays using the system.

The quad-split operates with the same software as the larger Kaleido family multiviewers and, because of Miranda’s cluster feature, the Kaleido-XQUAD can be logically linked to more quad split processors for large monitor wall quad views. It can be operated as one system.

To streamline production operations, the Kaleido-XQUAD processors offer tight integration with Nvision products and third-party routers, with source control and centralized mnemonic database access. It also offers tight integration with many third-party production switchers, with tally support via direct serial interface.

Kaleido-XQUAD is available in two versions. One features four 3Gbps/HD inputs and a single multiviewer output (HDMI/HD-SDI), and the other offers eight 3Gbps/HD inputs and two multiviewer outputs. Both versions use a 1RU, half 19in frame chassis with silent ventilation for installation within studios.