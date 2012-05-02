Miranda Adds to U.S. Sales Team



MONTREAL, CANADA: Miranda Technologies announced the appointments of four new account managers in the United States.



Kyle Cowan joins Miranda’s western account management team as broadcast account manager, based in Los Angeles. Prior to his appointment, Cowan was a sales executive for Avid where he was responsible for all West Coast accounts.



Rob Kakareka joins Miranda from a regional sales role with Pixel Power and is now Miranda's broadcast account manager for the southeast, based in Atlanta.



Jared Timmins, also based in Atlanta, arrives from a senior sales position at Technical Innovations. Timmins’ new role as strategic account manager covers several key broadcast stations and station groups in the eastern U.S..



Joe LoGrasso returns to Miranda from Net Insight where he was vice president of sales. In his New York-based strategic account manager role for Miranda, LoGrasso will look after major broadcast accounts and regional territory sales in the northeast.





