Minnetonka releases Dolby E file analyzer

Minnetonka Audio Software has released its LTRT WavFileAnalyzer, an LTRT software product that provides automated content verification for stored Dolby E media files.

Designed for broadcasters and content and service providers, the product is certified to run on Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7. It performs conformance and quality analysis as well as a range of customized checks for Dolby E to analyze the audio content along with the audio file container.

In addition to splitting and reassembling broadcast WAV files, LTRT WavFileAnalyzer checks the audio file header chunks, SMPTE 337M and peaks for each input file. It improves the efficiency of the QC process within the content management workflow and ensures that content verification is thorough and consistent.

Ideal for tapeless production environments, LTRT WavFileAnalyzer helps automate workflows and generates log files to maintain it.