Mike Huckabee to Deliver Closing Keynote at NRB Show

MANASSAS, VA.–Gov. Mike Huckabee is scheduled to speak on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, at the closing session of the NRB 2015 International Christian Media Convention in Nashville.

“Gov. Huckabee is a watchman on the wall,” said Dr. Jerry A. Johnson, president and CEO of NRB. “He consistently raises the alarm when our First Amendment freedoms are attacked, and we are grateful for his strong voice for freedom. We are honored that he will be with us again for NRB15.”

Huckabee was the 44th Governor of Arkansas from 1996 until 2007, making him one of the longest serving governors in his state’s history. Today, he hosts “Huckabee” on the Fox News Channel. He’s also heard three times daily across the nation on “The Huckabee Report”, syndicated on nearly 600 stations. In addition, he is a New York Times bestselling author of 11 books, and his 12th is set for release in January 2015.

Governing magazine named him as one of its “Public Officials of the Year” for 2005, and Time magazine honored him as one of the five best governors in America. He has also been honored by numerous organizations for his commitment to music education.







