Mike Dello Stritto Named VP & News Director for CBS Station’s L.A. Properties

NEW YORK—Veteran local news executive Mike Dello Stritto has been named vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Los Angeles. Those include KCBS-TV (CBS 2), KCAL-TV (KCAL 9), the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel and CBSLA.com.

Dello Stritto is assuming his new role after having served as the news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Sacramento, including KOVR-TV (CBS 13), KMAX-TV (CW 31), CBS News Sacramento and CBSSacramento.com, since 2018.

“Thankfully, we didn’t have to go very far to find an ideal leader,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of CBS Los Angeles. “Mike joins us after having done exceptional work at our stations in Sacramento and San Francisco. We are excited to welcome him to our CBS Los Angeles team as we work to ensure a smooth transition and build on the success we have had on our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

Dello Stritto has spent nearly 13 years of his local news career with CBS Stations, beginning in 2006 when he worked for three-and-a-half years as reporter at KOVR in Sacramento. In 2009, he made the transition to news department management by becoming the managing editor at KOVR and KMAX. He was promoted to assistant news director at the stations in 2012. After that, he spent nearly two years as the managing editor at KPIX-TV, the CBS-owned station in San Francisco, prior to returning to Sacramento as the news director at KOVR and KMAX.

Dello Stritto will be succeeding veteran CBS Stations executive Andrea Parquet-Taylor, who last month was named vice president, CW and independent stations news director. In this role, based at CBS News and Stations’ newly created local news innovation lab in Dallas-Fort Worth, Parquet-Taylor will be responsible for overseeing the launch and production of hybrid, local-to-national multiplatform newscasts for several of the Company’s CW, independent and MyNetwork TV-affiliated stations.