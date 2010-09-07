Middle Atlantic Announces New Monitor Support System



Middle Atlantic Products has developed a new heavy-duty television monitor support system that’s engineered to save installation time. The VisionFrame product is available in both freestanding and desk mount configurations, and can be configured for numerous applications, including digital signage.



“We weren’t satisfied with the durability and functionality of extrusions currently on the market,” said Dean Wheelan, Middle Atlantic application engineer. “We put a lot of thought into the role those pieces play in the system and designed our own custom extrusions to provide the strength that VisionFrame needs and to make installation much easier.”



The system can be quickly and easily specified with Middle Atlantic’s “Designer” 3D facility modeling software, which allows users to design monitor configurations more than 13 feet in height. The free software, as well as complete information on the company’s VisionFrame system, is available at middleatlantic.com.



