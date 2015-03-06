Microsoft and Imagine Preview Azure Media Services Premium Encoder

DALLAS – Microsoft and Imagine Communications have released a public preview of the Azure Media Services Premium Encoder, a new cloud offering that allows broadcast-quality streaming to virtually any device worldwide, according to the vendors. Microsoft and Imagine will demonstrate Azure Media Services Premium Encoder during the 2015 NAB Show.

Azure Media Services Premium Encoder enables companies to design and launch scalable, cloud-based media processing applications, workflows and services on-demand. The technology integrates a studio quality processing engine with automated decision-making logic and advanced metadata processing. It also supports input and output codecs and file formats like 4K Ultra HD in AVC and closed captioning.

“Premium Encoder gives our customers the operational freedom, agility and transparency to rapidly design, deploy and manage complex studio grade transcoding workflows,” said Sudheer Sirivara, partner director of engineering for Microsoft Azure.

The 2015 NAB Show will take place in Las Vegas from April 11-16.