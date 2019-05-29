Michelle Duke Promoted to President of NABLF

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation has found the successor to long-time President Marcellus Alexander, announcing that current Vice President Michelle Duke will become the new president.

Michelle Duke

Alexander, who had been the NABLF’s president since 2004, is set to retire on June 30. Duke, who has been vice president since 2010, will see her promotion to president take effect as of July 1.

As president, Duke will focus on delivering the Foundation’s mission of providing broadcast training programs that help recruit and strengthen the industry’s human capital, as well as initiatives in support of community service, diversity and philanthropy.

“Michelle is a valued colleague and an effective leader whose dedication to the mission of NABLF has been instrumental to its success” said Darrell Brown, NABLF Board chairman. “I congratulate Michelle on this well-deserved promotion and look forward to a bright future for the Foundation under her stewardship.”

Duke began her career as a journalist before joining the NAB in 2005 as the director of Diversity and Development; she became vice president of Diversity in 2009. As vice president of the NABLF, she oversaw the day-to-day operations and developed and managed industry programs in diversity and leadership.