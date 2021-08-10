Meredith Renews Local TV Audience Measurement Pact with Nielsen

NEW YORK—Nielsen and Meredith Corporation have announced a multi-year renewal agreement for Nielsen Local TV ratings.

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

Under the agreement Nielsen will provide all of Meredith’s local stations with a range of audience measurement and analytical services, including Nielsen Scarborough.

Nielsen Scarborough will provide in-depth consumer behavior data on more than 2,000 categories about local shopping, product purchasing, lifestyle and media usage to give Meredith a complete view of the local market consumer.

"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Meredith Broadcast Group," said Catherine Herkovic, managing director and executive vice president of Nielsen Local TV. "Meredith continues to be a leader for local advertisers in search of innovative solutions for reaching key audiences. Our alliance with Meredith will leverage Nielsen's unique suite of measurement services to establish a cross-platform currency to further its commercial strategies. We are committed to working actively with Meredith to ensure that the company has the tools it needs to achieve its business objectives and deliver value and results to advertisers."

Nielsen's Local TV measurement includes traditional cable, satellite and over-the-air (OTA) viewers, as well as the fast-growing number of viewers who access linear streams of broadcast content through virtual providers. Nielsen reports viewing across devices and provides direct persons measurement, inclusive of incremental out-of-home (OOH) audiences in select markets via Nielsen's proprietary Portable People Meter (PPM).