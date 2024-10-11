Mental Health Television Network Launches on Zeam

The hyperlocal streaming service Zeam has announced that the Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) has launched on its platform.

MHTN said it offers a compassionate and stigma-free platform featuring original programming, insightful resources and a nurturing community.

As part of its launch, the network noted that some 169 million Americans—more than half the U.S. population—live in areas with a shortage of mental health professionals, according to a December 2023 analysis by the Bureau of Health Workforce. MHTN’s launch on Zeam lets it reach a wider national audience while also connecting with those in underserved communities via the 300-plus local broadcasters available on the platform.

“Mental health is as much a global issue as it is a local issue,” MHTN CEO Kieran Clarke said. “We understand that for our network to inspire real change, we need to connect effectively with people in local communities. That is why we decided to build this relationship with Zeam. Zeam has incredible partnerships with local broadcasters and content creators and understands hyperlocal like no one else. We are looking forward to coming onto the platform and collaborating with them in new and exciting ways.”

MHTN bills itself as the first-ever 24/7 streaming brand dedicated exclusively to mental health news, education and resources.

The platform also brings together people seeking mental health information and practitioners and organizations within their local communities that are there to help.

At launch, Zeam viewers can stream content available on the network. There are future plans to tailor content to specific local channels on Zeam, and to create other synergies between Zeam, its local broadcast partners, MHTN and mental health-focused organizations within local communities.

Troy McGuire and Kieran Clarke, two longtime television executives inspired by their own experiences, founded MHTN earlier this year alongside Dr. Daniel Bober, a psychiatrist who served as a mental health policy fellow in the U.S. Senate from 2007 to 2008,and is currently an Assistant Clinical Professor at Yale Child Study Center. MHTN is available in over 60 countries.

Zeam currently features streams from over 300 local stations and has partnerships with such top local broadcast groups as Gray Media, CBS News & Stations, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy Media and others.





