Melita Taps Harmonic for Multi-Gigabit Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that Malta-based telco operator Melita has selected Harmonic's CableOS Broadband Platform to deliver multi-gigabit broadband services.

Harmonic's CableOS Platform virtualizes the access network, providing Melita with a sustainable broadband architecture that will enable continuous improvements to upstream and downstream bandwidth capacity.

"Harmonic's CableOS Platform will complement our existing network, giving us a flexible, scalable foundation to provide the fastest, most reliable broadband services in Malta. We will have the agility to more efficiently meet bandwidth requirements and improve service quality for our subscribers," said Simon Montanaro, chief technical officer at Melita. "The CableOS Platform reduces the limitations imposed by our legacy CMTS architecture and improves quality for customers."

Melita will continue to upgrade its HFC DOCSIS network to a distributed access architecture with Harmonic's CableOS Platform, virtualized CMTS software and Ripple Remote-PHY node.

Driving core functions and fiber deeper into the network will ensure faster, more reliable internet access for subscribers, lower energy consumption and significantly reduce the operator's space and power costs, the companies said. Melita will also use Harmonic's CableOS Central analytics with AI and streaming telemetry to ensure its broadband service quality and network performance.

"We're excited to add Melita to a growing list of global operators that have embraced the CableOS Platform to enable multi-gigabit services," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "Using the CableOS Platform and virtual CMTS deployed with Harmonic's Ripple R-PHY node for DAA, Melita will gain network agility and improve sustainability as it moves ahead on the path to 10G."

Harmonic will showcase how its CableOS Platform is providing operators with a competitive edge in the race to 10G at ANGA COM 2023, May 23-25, in stand C35, hall 8.