Mediaproxy To Spotlight Latest Feature Enhancements for LogServer at IBC 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy will show the latest features for its LogServer IP logging and analysis platform at IBC 2023 at the Rai Amsterdam, Sept. 15-18.

The software-based IP compliance solutions provider also will show the latest developments with its Monwall hybrid multi-panel for monitoring by exception, the company said.

LogServer conforms to the leading standards, including SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS and SCTE for dynamic ad insertion. The platform has continued to evolve and respond to the changing demands of linear broadcasters and streaming services, it said.

Providing reliable logging and monitoring of program output to meet international and national broadcast compliance standards and regulations, LogServer can integrate with any workflow, whether on-premise or in the cloud, the company said.

LogServer can work with any format of video, audio and real-time data, including 4K resolution, HDR, 10-bit, HEVC, TSoIP, SMPTE 2110, Zixi and SRT, it said.

Feature updates to be shown at IBC include advanced clustering of decentralized systems on IP networks, full cloud support and an interface platform the make it easier to configure large installation, the company said.

"IBC is an important exhibition for Mediaproxy," said Rajesh Patel, vice president of sales and solutions for EMEA at Mediaproxy. "It not only allows us to show off the latest features of LogServer and the other systems in our array of compliance products but also gives the opportunity to meet our wide-ranging customer base. We look forward to doing that this year so we can discuss the rapid changes in modern broadcast technology and how Mediaproxy is reacting to them."

See Mediaproxy at IBC 2023 Stand 5.H32.