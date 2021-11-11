Mediaproxy To Showcase LogServer Updates At IBC 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy will feature upgrades to its LogServer logging, monitoring and analysis system at IBC 2021, Dec. 3-6, at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.

LogServer, which works entirely in software, is designed to log and monitor program output reliably to ensure it is compliant with broadcast regulations. It fits into cloud, virtual or on-premise workflows and supports video, audio and real-time data from the sources used in broadcasting today, including 4K, HDR, 10-bit, HEVC, TSoIP, SMPTE 2110, 2022-6, Zixi and SRT, the company said.

New features include advanced clustering of decentralized systems on IP networks, including cloud, and a new pooled interface platform to simplify configuration at scale, it said.

"Compliance has drastically changed over the years. It’s become an intrinsic part of both engineering and business. Our customers recognize our strong and continued commitment to providing the best engineered solution,” said Mediaproxy chief executive Erik Otto. “The ever-increasing demands on modern compliance loggers to scale across IP networks challenges us to constantly stay ahead of the curve and we look forward to showcasing this at IBC 2021.”

See Mediaproxy at IBC 2021 Stand 7.B44.