Mediaproxy Brings on Rushton as VP, Sales & Solutions, U.S.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Mark Rushton will take over the title of vice president of sales and solutions, U.S., for Mediaproxy, per a company press release.

Rushton joins Mediaproxy after holding previous sales positions with Verizon, Roundbox/AT&T, Triveni Digital/LG and PixStream/Cisco Systems. His experience includes working in areas of compliance monitoring, cloud-based workflows, the ATSC broadcast systems and IP video.

Mediaproxy CEO Erik Otto says that the hire of Rushton emphasizes the commitment Mediaproxy is place with its U.S. customers.