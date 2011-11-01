Mediahouse HD control galleries add Custom Consoles Module-R furniture

Gearhouse Broadcast's systems integration division has chosen Module-R furniture from Custom Consoles for two new HD control galleries at the Mediahouse division of IMG Worldwide.

The new installation is equipped to deliver round-the-clock coverage of major-league football to UK broadcasters. It doubles the number of HD-capable studios at Mediahouse.

A mix-and-matchable control room furniture system, Custom Consoles' Module-R product range allows aesthetically pleasing, long-life control-room desks to be produced from a selection of high-quality pods, base sections, 19in rack housings, worktops, end-panel modules and legs.

Coordinated desk pods are available as single-bay sections with up 10 rack-unit chassis capacity. Module-R cabinets are constructed from high-quality veneered MDF. Other features include continuous brush-strip cable access to front worktops, ventilated front-access panels and hardwood worktop edging.