Mediacom Taps OpenVault for Improved QoE

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y. & JERSEY CITY, N.J.—OpenVault has announced that Mediacom Communications is using OpenVault’s Profile Management Application (PMA) technology to optimize broadband Quality of Experience (QoE) and improve consumer satisfaction to new heights.

The two companies said that Mediacom is implementing OpenVault’s industry-leading PMA solution to drive peak levels of available bandwidth and network performance for subscribers using DOCSIS 3.1 or higher modems.

“Our goal throughout the broadband era has been to keep our Xtream internet capabilities ahead of customer expectations,” said J.R. Walden, senior vice president of technology and CTO for Mediacom. “OpenVault PMA ensures that we continue to maintain our competitive edge by giving our subscribers an outstanding experience whenever they are online.”

“As speeds have risen across the board, broadband providers have increasingly prioritized Quality of Experience as well,” said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. “Mediacom has been a leader in using OpenVault technology innovation to ensure that their subscribers get the internet quality they expect and deserve.”

OpenVault’s OV PMA optimizes modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 or higher cable modems on OFDM(A) channels. It then routinely monitors and adjusts these profiles based on changing RF impairments, to ensure that subscribers receive the best possible service quality. This results in improvement of up to 40 percent in overall network capacity and bolsters the resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems, particularly in the presence of impairments.