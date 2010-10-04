Media Source focuses with Fujinon

Media Source, a video production company based in Memphis, TN, is using a variety of Fujinon HD lenses from FUJIFILM Optical Devices to support the production of corporate and industrial videos as well as local commercials and broadcast news. The company uses the Fujinon HA16x6.3 BERM HD lens with the Panasonic AJ-HPX3000 (solid-state recording) and the Panasonic AJ-HDX900 tape-based DVCPRO HD camera.

The company pairs the HPX3000 camera with the HA16x6.3 BERM lens for all production projects for which it also handles in-house post production. Media Source also uses the lens in its studio for green screen shoots, as well as for a monthly newsmagazine show for Memphis Light Gas & Water, the local public utility company.

When Media Source is booked for a location shoot for an out-of-town producer or broadcast network program such as “60 Minutes,” the Fujinon HD lens is used with the HDX900 camera, so it can hand off HD tapes to the producer at the end of the shoot.