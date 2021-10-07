Media Links Introduces MDP3020 MAX Encoder/Decoder

KAWASAKI, Japan—Media Links has debuted its MDP3020 MAX platform, a high-quality, standalone edge device with configuration support for JPEG-XS compression.

The MDP3020 MAX encodes and decodes video, audio and data content for carriage over wide area IP networks. It is designed primarily for use in live remote production environments where economical, highest contribution quality IP media conversion and transport robustness are essential, the company said.

The product can be configured to support four 1080p video channels using JPEG-XS compression, which can reduce bandwidth by ratios of up to 10:1, support visually lossless quality and sub-millisecond latency, the company said.

It also supports JPEG2000 compression, which is well-suited for the edge of an IP WAN network where bandwidth is typically constrained, it said.

The MDP3020 MAX is compact and portable, housed in a half-1RU footprint. Dual 1GbE or 10GbE trunk interfaces supporting ST 2022-7 Seamless Protection Switching as well as frame synchronization are standard, as is dual “hitless” 1G/10G data ports, the company said.