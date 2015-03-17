Media General Stations Standardize on ChyronHego Graphics

MELVILLE, N.Y. —ChyronHego announced that Media General, one of the largest multimedia companies in the U.S., has adopted a suite of ChyronHego graphics creation and workflow solutions for 15 of its owned or operated television stations. Installed in MGFX, Media General’s centralized graphics hub in Richmond, Va., ChyronHego’s BlueNet, Mosaic, Camio and Axis World Graphics systems will give each station’s production control room an integrated platform for graphics creation and workflow management, asset management and cloud-based graphics order management.

“One of our goals for the graphics upgrade was to empower our local teams at the stations to do more of their own graphics creation,” said Mark Turner, vice president of station engineering and operations for Media General. “After evaluating many products, it was clear that ChyronHego not only met our requirements for a fully integrated single-vendor solution, but also provides the cloud-based tools, such as Axis, to make the local stations more self-sufficient—all in a manner that closely mirrors our existing workflows. Plus, the ChyronHego team is giving us outstanding support as we drive to our go-live date.”

ChyronHego’s BlueNet supports Media General's upgrade strategy by enabling an end-to-end graphics workflow to accelerate graphics creation and playout using Mosaic, while Camio powers distribution, access and management of the graphics assets. MediaMaker, a Camio component, integrates the ChyronHego graphics creation tools with Media General’s file-based workflows and third-party editing systems. The Axis World Graphics cloud-based order management system enables personnel at each station, ranging from reporters to editors to news producers, to access a set of graphics templates and build broadcast-quality graphics rapidly and easily.

To meet Media General’s aggressive delivery schedule, ChyronHego professional services has deployed a team of graphic artists that is working with MGFX and the local stations to migrate legacy content into the new ChyronHego platform.