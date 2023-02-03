Media First Launches ONNJ Streaming Channel

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—The Media First Group has launched a new local streaming TV channel, On New Jersey (ONNJ), a New Jersey-based channel featuring news, talk, and entertainment for the Garden State.

The free streaming services ONNJ features live and on-demand television programming. It is available at www.onnj.com and on connected TV through the Roku app.

Media First Group owns and operates On New Jersey and a multi-camera television studio. It provides broadcast TV services for television networks in markets across the country and delivers marketing and advertising solutions for clients.

On New Jersey's live and on-demand programming includes: