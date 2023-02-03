Media First Launches ONNJ Streaming Channel
On New Jersey offers news, talk, sports, and entertainment
FAIRFIELD, N.J.—The Media First Group has launched a new local streaming TV channel, On New Jersey (ONNJ), a New Jersey-based channel featuring news, talk, and entertainment for the Garden State.
The free streaming services ONNJ features live and on-demand television programming. It is available at www.onnj.com and on connected TV through the Roku app.
Media First Group owns and operates On New Jersey and a multi-camera television studio. It provides broadcast TV services for television networks in markets across the country and delivers marketing and advertising solutions for clients.
On New Jersey's live and on-demand programming includes:
- The New Jersey Morning Show: This live, one-hour program brings you the best in Garden State news, culture, and lifestyle, hosted by Kristina Behr, Cara Di Falco, Don Smith, and Meteorologist Mike Favetta. The show streams live on OnNJ.com and Roku on Thursday and Friday mornings at 9 AM. A half-hour version of the show will debut Saturday, February 4, on News 12+.
- NJ Politics with Laura Jones: Laura Jones talks to elected officials and newsmakers about the issues impacting our state. Guests have included state leaders such as Senate President Nick Scutari, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, and former Governors Christine Todd Whitman, Donald DiFrancesco, and Richard Codey.
- Your New Jersey: Lisa Marie Falbo uncovers the inspiring stories, non-profits, and community leaders throughout the area. Join us as we sit down with the who's-who of the Garden State, from First Lady Tammy Murphy to New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams.
