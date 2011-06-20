MEDIA BROADCAST delivers HD satellite transmission services for Women’s Football World Cup 2011

MEDIA BROADCAST, a full-service European provider for the broadcast and media industries, is supporting live HDTV transmission of the Women’s Football World Cup 2011 (June 26 to July 17).

As a service provider for Host Broadcast Services (HBS), the official host broadcaster of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Germany 2011, the company links all of the stadiums with the IBCC (International Broadcast Communication Center) in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, using its Next Generation Network (NGN).

This permits the IP-supported transmission in real time of all of the live HD video signals from all of the venues. MEDIA BROADCAST's NGN is the technical backbone of its transmission services. It links the venues in Augsburg, Berlin, Bochum, Dresden, Leverkusen, Mönchengladbach, Sinsheim and Wolfsburg with the central IBCC in Frankfurt/Main, the production facility of the world feed. The live transmission of pre-produced HDTV signals occurs at a data rate ranging from 350Mb/s to 1485Gb/s per signal path. Backup is provided by means of HDTV satellite signals connected in parallel between all the venues and the IBCC.