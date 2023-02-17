Media & Entertainment Ads Dominated Super Bowl Airtime

If you felt like you saw a lot of ads during Super Bowl LVII for movies, TV shows, streaming services and media properties and that there were fewer car ads, you weren’t alone. A new analysis of the 82 ads from 58 unique advertisers airing during the Super Bowl LVII by MediaRadar found that media and entertainment ads dominated Super Bowl LVII advertising while the number of auto ads declined precipitously.

Of the 58 companies that advertised the Super Bowl LVII, 16% showcased more than one brand, as did GM while most focused their attention on a single product, the analysis found.

Advertisers spanned a range of 16 distinct product categories, with the top five product categories responsible for 75% (44 minutes) of the commercial run time, MediaRadar reported.

Ranked by minutes of ads, the Top 5 categories were media & entertainment, technology, food, alcohol, and automotive.

(Image credit: MediaRadar)

Media & Entertainment was by far the largest category with 23 commercials from 13 companies.

Big game viewers watched over 20 minutes of Entertainment advertisers from 19 brands. This was a mix of TV shows, game titles, upcoming films, and subscription streaming services, the researchers said.

In addition, four media & entertainment brands ran 60-second ads including Tubi, Warner Bros (AIR) and Universal Pictures (Fast & Furious).

Three and a half minutes were taken by subscription streaming services - Fox Nation, Netflix, Paramount+, and Tubi ran ads for the game.

During 2022, MediaRadar said that its data showed more than $2.3 billion was spent advertising streaming services.

The game also featured a lot of movie trailers. Examples include:

The Walt Disney Company captured the big game audience with 2.5 minutes airing spots for Disney (90-second spot), Guardians of The Galaxy, and Indiana Jones - Dial of Destiny.

Warner Bros. Pictures had three movies introducing new trailers: The Flash (teamed up with Heineken’s non-alcoholic beer), AIR, and Creed 3 (game title), MediaRadar reported.

Among the other major categories, twelve commercials aired for food advertisers ranging from candy and snacks to soda brands.

Tech advertisers weren’t far behind with nine commercials during the big game.

Very notably for broadcasters who have long relied on automotive advertising, there were few automotive brands running Super Bowl ads this year, declining from 14 to just six brands. For example, Toyota pickups did not return from last year, nor Nissan’s EV - Ariya. BMW and Mercedes-Benz also did not renew, MediaRadar reported.

In this analysis, MediaRadar’s data includes national advertising during the Super Bowl LVII aired on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Local affiliate ads are stripped out, as well as, “house” ads placed for Fox and its subsidiaries. One exemption was made, to include ads placed by Tubi, the free streaming service owned by Fox.