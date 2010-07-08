MDTV Existed Before Mobile DTV!



Go to the ATSC web page and you will see the "MDTV" logo prominently displaced on the left side. The logo was established to identify devices capable of receiving ATSC A/153 compliant mobile DTV broadcasts. I've used "MDTV" to refer to ATSC A/153 mobile DTV since ATSC introduced the logo, but from now on will be using "Mobile DTV" instead. Last week I was informed that ATSC wasn't the first to use "MDTV" and that "MDTV" is trademarked by Paul Argen of MDTV Medical News Now, Inc. and has been in use since 1998, long before ATSC Mobile DTV was contemplated.



One consolation for broadcasters transmitting or planning to transmit "A/153 MDTV" is that this topic is generating enough interest in the press that Mr. Argen said it was confusing his viewers.



You can view the original MDTV's programming on 4u2c.tv.



