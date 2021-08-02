MDotti Deploys Cinegy Capture PRO

MUNICH, Germany—Brazilian IT media services company, MDotti Tecnologia, has created a dedicated workflow around Cinegy Capture PRO to support ingest for São Paulo-based television network Rede Bandeirantes’ coverage of the Tokyo Games.

Cinegy Capture PRO simultaneously delivers 12 channels of ingest directly to a ZBoox shared storage, allowing the production team to access and edit clips via Adobe Premiere Pro workstations while live feeds are still being ingested.

“We researched many solutions and Cinegy Capture PRO was the one that met all our needs, giving us the reliable ingest, multi-destination and collaborative capability that are essential when managing a project of this magnitude,” explained Lucas Maia, operations director at MDotti Tecnologia. “The licence rental model that Cinegy offers also fits to our needs allowing us to spin up capability for events as needed. Supporting the live event from Tokyo would not have been possible with Rede Bandeirantes’ existing capability so renting the workflow for the event allowed us to deliver an effective, but low-cost solution.”

MDotti Tecnologia created a temporary, parallel infrastructure to handle the Games removing the need for Rede Bandeirantes to redirect any of its existing infrastructure, which is already at capacity, to support the event.

Using the system, the Rede Bandeirantes team is able to record to multiple storage systems simultaneously, ingest live streams in real time XDCAM with edit while ingest capability. Cinegy Capture PRO is also hardware agnostic, allowing it to work seamlessly with MDotti’s regular workstation of choice.

Cinegy managing director Daniella Weigner added that “we are very proud of the key role Cinegy Capture PRO is playing in bringing the exciting live action from Tokyo to viewers in Brazil. In any large live sports production environment, a fast turnaround is critical as audiences don’t want to see something on social media before they see it on the big screen. Our Capture solution turns the traditional acquisition and transcode process on its head to deliver a fast, easy, collaborative workflow that is cost effective and straightforward to deploy.”

Rede Bandeirantes plans to turn to the same workflow, supporting five channels of ingest, for a new live show in the coming months.