McDowell Joins Wiley Rein

WASHINGTON — Former FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell has joined the Washington office of Wiley Rein LLP.

McDowell, who started Monday, is a partner in Wiley Rein’s communications practice. He’ll give legal, business and public policy advice to clients on domestic and international issues in the telecommunications, media, technology and digital media industries.

McDowell was at the commission seven years. He left in May 2013 and has been a visiting fellow at the Hudson Institute.

Appointed to the FCC by presidents George W. Bush in 2006 and Barack Obama in 2009, confirmed by the U.S. Senate each time, McDowell was the first Republican appointed to an independent agency by President Obama. During his seven years as one of five FCC commissioners, he spearheaded the production of policies that directly affect all aspects of the Internet, wireless technologies, broadband competition, and communications equipment and devices, as well as radio and satellite services.

Richard Wiley, who was also chairman and general counsel of the FCC, chairs the communications practice at the firm.

