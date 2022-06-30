Maxon Releases Update For One Toolset

BAD HOMBURG, Germany—Maxon has released an update of its Maxon One Toolset, including new features, enhanced performance and various fixes.

The company has updated Cinema 4D to enable pairing with Redshift development and has added important improvements and compatibility updates to Red Giant tools. All updates are available immediately to subscribers of individual tools and Maxon One.

Cinema 4D 26.1 includes an enhanced Node UI and improvements to Simulation, Fields and Volume Modeling. It also offers several fixes and workflow enhancements. Maxon’s “Redshift Everywhere” initiative brings performance improvements for CPU, along with enhancements to Redshift RT and Volume Rendering. Red Giant includes new Trapcode features and improved compatibility with Apple silicon and AMD GPUs as well as several host applications. Other updates address general stability improvements and bug fixes, the company said.

Cinema 4D 26.1 introduces new features, including a curvature option for fields and smooth bevels in Volume Modeling. The Node UI in Cinema 4D 26.1 offers a major upgrade in appearance and interaction, making it easy to create and explore Redshift materials and Node Capsules.

Usability enhancements include the ability to organize graphs for better readability and easy addition of nodes in an existing network. It’s now possible to explore and edit existing Capsules directly from the Object Manager with the new “Edit Asset as Group” command. With Maxon delivering powerful Node Capsules on a regular basis, users can now learn from the work of others or easily tweak capsules to match your needs.

The Capsules library adds valuable assets for photorealistic rendering, including Surface Imperfections, HDRIs and Redshift Materials. A pack of high-end Redshift ArchViz Materials created by design Studio Fuchs und Vogel (opens in new tab) has been added to the Maxon Capsules collection, it said.

A set of 12 interior and exterior HDR images from Jorgen HDRI are available for all subscribers to create realistic lighting and reflections, it said.

Recent updates to Redshift include bokeh depth-of-field in Redshift RT and blackbody temperature controls for volume shading. When rendering using the CPU, Redshift artists can now benefit from improved performance. With the addition of Round Corners, they can now access full feature-compatibility with the GPU, it said.

Red Giant Trapcode Suite 18.1 includes time-based mapping to complete the Layer Maps feature-set in Particular. Additionally, the Grow Bounds utility now runs natively on M1 machines, and this service pack includes several bug fixes for Particular, it said.