Max to Launch Live Sports Tier

Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports have announced that they will be making live sports available on the Max streaming service as an add-on tier priced at $9.99 a month.

The Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On tier will launch on the streaming service Max starting Thursday, Oct. 5.

The Bleacher Report Sports package will deliver a full slate of premium live sports, including MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, and U.S. Soccer events as well as other sports and programming. The games and content available on Bleacher Report Sports will be simulcast from TNT, TBS and TruTV.

The launch will mark the first time that fans will have access on streaming platforms, in addition to linear, to WBD’s portfolio of live sports content, including more than 300 live games each year, the company said.

Following a promotional period through February 29th, during which the B/R Sports Add-On will be available to U.S. subscribers for no additional charge, the offering will be made available in the U.S. as an add-on to all Max entertainment packages -- Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free -- for $9.99 per month, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to offer WBD’s incredible portfolio of premium U.S. live sports – featuring simulcasts of our must-see MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and U.S. Soccer events, among others – as part of B/R Sports Add-On’s wide assortment of compelling multi-sport content on Max,” said JB Perrette, CEO and president, global streaming and games. “The greatest collection of Entertainment, News and now Sports all in one place…this makes Max the most complete streaming service for consumers and reaffirms why Max is truly The One To Watch.”

“We want to be everywhere sports fans are and our unparalleled offering of leading sports, combined with the power of the Bleacher Report brand and content, including the unique way B/R engages with young sports fans, all delivered through the new Max platform will enable us to broaden our audience and delight new fans,” said Luis Silberwasser, chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. "We are uniquely positioned to offer viewers the best selection of premium sports and exciting events and fan-focused additional programming, all within a fantastic multi-sport product that will meet the evolving consumption needs of our viewers – both casual and hardcore sports fans.”

All live games airing on a Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (such as TNT, TBS and truTV) will be available on Max through the B/R Sports Add-On. In addition to live game coverage, the B/R Sports Add-on will offer live pre- and post-game programming and extensive VOD content including sports documentaries (from the HBO Sports and WBD Sports catalog), Bleacher Report highlights and events, special features and extended series.

Additionally, Bleacher Report’s full arsenal of live video, including its creative, originally produced coverage of the NFL Draft, popular vodcasts featuring Mookie Betts, Von Miller, Micah Parsons and Travis Hunter, and full slate of Creator League competitions, among others, will be available on Max through the B/R Sports Add-On.

The games and programing will include: