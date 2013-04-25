Maui Community TV Signs On With LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Akaku: Maui Community Television in Maui, Hawaii, has contracted LiveU to provide live, video-over-cellular transmission technology to help power the non-profit’s live transmissions from Maui. Akaku’s purchase of LU70 and LU-Smart Mobile App Solution provides viewers with live, on-air and online news, meetings and event coverage.



“The cost and time it takes to ship a satellite truck from Honolulu, as well as the varied terrain of our island, makes it nearly impossible to broadcast live from events taking place on Maui,” said Jay April, executive director, Akaku. “LiveU’s technology provides us with a dependable, portable solution that allows us to provide broadcast-quality video to our own viewers, to stations on the other Hawaiian Islands or to a national TV network thousands of miles away seeking a live shot from our island. Now that we can offer pro-grade production and uplink from Maui to LiveU’s existing global customer base, we expect to generate revenue for our community broadcast station.”



“The success that the Akaku team has had utilizing our solutions is a true testament to the mobility and power of our technology, and in particular, our proprietary internal antenna that allows live video transmission from both strong and weaker cellular signal regions," said Mike Savello, LiveU's VP Sales. “We're looking forward to a long relationship with this organization, and working together to expand their geographic reach to cover events on the islands of Moloka’i and Lana’i. Our mobile app solutions offer even more opportunities for live coverage across the islands.”



LiveU's LU70 is a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.



The LU-Smart Mobile app enables bonded transmission via mobile phones and iOS and Android tablets, increasing bandwidth by combining Wi-Fi and cellular networks. LiveU has also debuted its patent-pending Smart Grip device in a handheld monopod, which holds a chargeable battery and MiFi channel/mobile hotspot bonded together with the smartphone’s internal 3G/4G connection to combine two cellular connections.



