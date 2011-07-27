Matt Smith joins Envivio

Matt Smith, formerly VP and chief system architect at Inlet Technologies, has joined Envivio as VP, Internet television, the company announced in mid-July.

In his new role, Smith will work closely with premier customers, technology partners and content delivery network partners to ensure digital media strategies are brought to market quickly and successfully, a company statement said.

“Matt’s experience in developing, evaluating and implementing technologies with world-class customers will help Envivio extend its leadership role as a pioneer in over-the-top IP video delivery,” said Envivio president and CEO Julien Signès.