Matrox Video to Highlight Remote, Cloud, and Local Solutions at NAB Show New York

MONTREAL—Matrox Video has announced that it will be demonstrating a wide slate of products at the 2023 NAB Show New York Oct. 24-26.

In Booth 559, Matrox Video said it will be showing off technology that enables customers to capture, produce, and deliver with solutions for remote, cloud, and local production and control.

These technologies include the latest production and contribution solutions, easy ST 2110 conversion, monitoring, and management, as well as innovative remote control and operation solutions. NAB Show New York attendees will also get a look at Matrox ORIGIN, the development framework that manufacturers and broadcaster developers use to build workflows for pristine tier-1 live production in the cloud, Matrox said.

More specifically, the company said it will be showing products in these areas:

ST 2110 Video Support—Monitor, Route, and Convert Media. ConvertIP . Visitors interested in signal management—including two-way ST 2110-to HDMI/SDI monitoring and conversion—will see how they can reduce the cost of ownership and network switch port usage, and gain baseband monitoring flexibility and redundancy with Matrox ConvertIP ST 2110 devices. Ideal for configuring monitor walls and multi-display setups, daisy chained ConvertIP devices receive multiple streams through a single network port and display any stream on any connected monitor. Using a minimum number of fiber links, a ConvertIP daisy chain dramatically reduces the port usage at the media switch. These fanless, NMOS aware devices are 4K- and IPMX-ready, support both ST 2110-20 uncompressed and ST 2110- 22 compressed JPEG XS workflows, and include PoE+ for easy integration. The daisy chain capability will be available in an upcoming release.

Remote Control and Operations—4K IP KVM Extension . Workstation operators can visualize more information and make faster decisions from a smaller equipment footprint using Extio 3 4K IP KVM extenders, which provide remote access and connectivity for studios, control rooms, and OB vans over 1GbE networks. Users can create scalable and cost-effective 1GbE KVM matrix switching environments with secure, low-bit-rate 4Kp60 4:4:4 and up to quad 1080p60 4:4:4 video extension and switching over LAN, WAN, or the internet. The latest Extio 3 updates include support for pressure-sensitive Wacom tablets so that graphic artists can maintain full creative control even in remote locations.

Live Production—Cloud-Native, Software-Only Production of Tier-1 Live Content . Matrox ORIGIN is an empowering framework that redefines live production workflows for broadcasters and their developers and partners. A truly groundbreaking asynchronous and scalable architecture, Matrox ORIGIN offers a native, IT-based approach to television production, providing scalable, low-latency, and frame-accurate broadcast operations for tier-1 live television production. Bringing the power of IT architectures to broadcast television, Matrox ORIGIN guarantees synchronization throughout the live production process and overcomes the challenge of integrating video and IT. With the ORIGIN framework, accurate processing happens on any level within the distributed environment — on-prem or in the cloud. The framework manages inherent redundancy without requiring any additional intervention. It also supports redundancy across multiple Amazon Web Services (AWS) Availability Zones for mission-critical applications. Matrox ORIGIN also offers the freedom to choose on-prem or in the cloud, capex or opex, and best of-breed products and services. Attendees are invited to come see why ORIGIN won five awards this year—Best of Show at the 2023 NAB Show from TV Technology, Future Best of Show at the 2023 NAB Show from Broadcasting+Cable, an NAB Product of the Year Award, Future Best of Show at IBC2023 from TVBEurope, and Future Best of Show at IBC2023 from TV Technology.

Remote Production and Contribution—Encode/Decode, Talkback and Tally, Return. For remote production applications, users can send up to four synchronized SDI broadcast-quality camera feeds from any location over the open internet and/or public/private cloud using just one Monarch EDGE 4K/multi HD encoder and genlockable decoders. Built-in features like tally and talkback eliminate the need to purchase extra equipment, saving money and installation time. The new Version 2.05 adds support for SCTE 104, closed captioning, and more for easier integration into broadcast workflows. Visitors to Matrox Video's booth will see how collaborator GlobalM depended on Monarch EDGE to cover Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and why Monarch EDGE is "made for remote production."