Matrox to unveil MX02 family

At the IBC Show, Matrox will introduce its new MXO2 family — a full range of HD/SD input/output devices for editing, H.264 encoding and streaming workflows.

These affordably priced devices allow users to get the most from editing applications, including Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium, Apple Final Cut Studio and Avid Media Composer.

Matrox MXO2 devices are I/O solutions that provide fast creation of H.264 files for Blu-ray Disc, the web and mobile devices. They can be used to stream from any camera, anywhere, making them ideal for Internet broadcasts of live events such as news, sports, concerts, religious services and corporate meetings.

MX02 devices work with Macintosh and PC laptops and desktop systems — in studio, on set, in the field and in OB vans.

Matrox Video Products Group will be showcasing H.264 encoding accelerators; A/V input/output /monitoring devices for use with Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium, Apple Final Cut Studio and Avid Media Composer; capture devices for streaming with Adobe Flash Media Live Encoder, Telestream Wirecast and QuickTime Broadcaster; as well as cost-effective HD-SDI scan converters.

The latest updates to the Matrox OEM products will also be on display at IBC, including Matrox DSX developer products for PC and the Matrox Multi four-channel 3G SDI cards for Macintosh.