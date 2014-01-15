Matrox Ships VS4Recorder Multi-Camera Recording App

MONTREAL— Matrox Video has launched the VS4Recorder, a new standalone multi-camera recording app bundled with Matrox VS4 quad HD capture cards at no additional cost. VS4Recorder allows live event producers to independently control capture of the four inputs connected to the VS4 to create files for use with popular editing apps from Adobe, Apple and Avid and for archiving. AVI files can be created using the Matrox MPEG 2 I-Frame codec. MOV QuickTime files can be created using DV, DVCPRO, DVCPRO50 and DVCPRO HD.

“With VS4Recoder, multi-camera recording of live events has never been so simple — automatic input detection makes on-site setup quick and easy,” said with Wayne Andrews, product manager, Matrox Video. “VS4Recoder also functions as a multiviewer, offering pristine video quality even when monitoring interlaced sources on progressive computer monitors.”

The VS4Recorder costs $1,495 US (not including local taxes and delivery) and is now available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Full turnkey HD recording systems are available from some certified systems builders starting under $5000. Matrox VS4Recorder is available to registered VS4 users as a free download from the Matrox website.