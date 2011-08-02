Matrox ships Mac Lion drivers for I/O, H.264 encoding products

Matrox last week announced the immediate availability of Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion) drivers for the Matrox MXO2 and Matrox MXO2 MAX families of I/O devices as well as the Matrox MXO monitoring/output device and the Matrox CompressHD H.264 accelerator card.

The new drivers are now available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.

Release 2.3 for the MXO2 devices and CompressHD provides full support under Lion for Final Cut Studio as well as Adobe CS5.5 Production Premium and Flash Media Live Encoder; Roxio Toast; CPC MacCaption; Boinx Software BoinxTV; Softron MovieRecorder, OnTheAir Video, and OnTheAir Video Express; ToolsOnAir Just:In; QuickTime Broadcaster; Apple QuickTime Pro and Qmaster; and other QuickTime-based video applications.

Matrox support for other third-party applications such as Avid Media Composer will be validated as Lion versions of those applications are released.